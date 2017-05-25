Smoking-free areas to be created in six states and regions

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 25 May 2017

The Myanmar government is planning to establish smoking-free areas in six regions to prevent young people from being impacted by smoking, Xinhua reported on 24 May quoting official media.

With the help of Public Health Foundation, a non-profit organization aiming for universal health care in the country, the government is making efforts to set up smoking-free zones in public areas in six states and regions - Yangon, Mandalay, Sagaing and Magway regions and Kayin and Shan states.

With the purpose of protecting young people from being affected by smoking-related health problems, smoking-free zones will be designated especially in public locations such as schools, hospitals and pagodas, the report said.

