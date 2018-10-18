Special appeal over 54 University Avenue filed by State Counsellor’s brother

Aung San Oo, elder brother of Aung San Suu Kyi, filed a special appeal at the Supreme Court in Naypyitaw, in regards to the inheritance of the residence at No. 54 University Avenue currently occupied by Aung San Suu Kyi.
Aung San Oo told media persons when he came to court, “The court has already passed an order dividing this property in half. I don’ want to say much on this case.”
Yangon West District Civil Court passed an order on the property dispute in 2016 in which the court divided the property in half between the two siblings but the portion received by Aung San Oo included only a one-storeyed building. The court gave the portion of land which included the main two-storeyed building to Aung San Suu Kyi. So, Aung San Oo filed a special appeal to Supreme Court in Naypyitaw on October 17.
Aung San Oo said, “Division of the property is not an easy job. I don’t want houses built on this land. The simplest way for dividing this property is auctioning it and dividing the proceeds. This is a fair demand. This is not an unfair claim. It is very simple. Sell this property in auction divide the proceeds after deducting taxes. It will be okay for me. We must wait at least two to three months. I think it will have no problem when the court passes correct judgment.”