State Assembly investigates impeachment case against Rakhine minister

The Inquiry Committee of Rakhine State Assembly has started its investigation on May 4 into Rakhine State government, Minister of Finance and Economy Kyaw Aye Thein who was impeached by State Assembly in connection with alleged wrongdoing in financial regulation.
Inquiry Committee chairman Naing Kywe Aye said, “We have started our investigation on May 4. Rakhine State Assembly informed us impeachment against Minister and then we informed the hearing date to Minister and after that then we read out the accusations included in impeachment to him in State Assembly. Now we are conducting field trips and conducting our investigation on this case.”
The impeachment signed by 12 legislators and sent to State Assembly accuses Rakhine State government Minister of Finance and Economy Kyaw Aye Thein is incapable of performing his duty conferred to him in accordance with law, and also cannot spend the funds allocated in yearly budget in accordance with financial regulations, byelaws and procedures so that Rakhine State suffered in development work because of his incapacity.
The Inquiry Committee must support its findings and recommendations on this impeachment against State Minister Kyaw Aye Thein in its report to Chairman of State Assembly not later than May 30.
State Assembly constituted 5-member Inquiry Committee for investigation on accusations made in the impeachment against Minister Kyaw Aye Thein, on April 9 and then it has started their investigation.
State Minister of Finance and Economy Kyaw Aye Thein said that the impeachment was made in accordance with law so that he would respond in accordance with the law too.
State Minister of Finance and Economy Kyaw Aye Thein said, “I cannot speak yet on the investigation of me. I’ll speak on this later. I have no comments on the investigation. This is being done in accordance with the law so that I will answer and respond in accordance with the law too.”
Similarly Rakhine State government Minister of City Development Min Aung was impeached in connection with the lack of transparency in inviting tenders for the building of five advanced markets, by the State Assembly. Hhe was dismissed from his ministerial post on January 18.
The impeachment against Rakhine State Minister for City Development Min Aung was signed by 17 legislators and sent to the State Assembly on November 29 for his alleged incapacity in office which led to the interests of the state and people suffering.