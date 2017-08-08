State Counsellor’s Office issues announcement on protest camps

By
Myo Pyae Thin
On Tuesday, 8 August 2017

Nationalists led by Buddhist extremist monks wearing masks sit during a protest camp against government in Yangon, Myanmar, 02 August 2017. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA

The State Counsellor’s Office has issued an announcement thanking people for not joining protest camps in Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi.

This announcement was issued on August 6 under the title ‘Thanks to People’.

Some monks calling themselves ‘Myochit’ (patriots) and lay people staged sit-in protests from August 2 to 5 in Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi, demanding the government step down.

The announcement thanks people for not joining, supporting and cooperating with the protests.

The announcement said the protests calling for the resignation of the government have the intention of destabilizing the country and undermining law and order.

The camps started in Yangon near Shwedagon pagoda, Mandalay near Mahamyatmuni pagoda and in Taunggyi at about 3 p.m. on August 2.

The camp at Mahamyatmuni pagoda in Mandalay was cleared and removed by use of force at about 3 a.m. on August 5.

The camps in Yangon and Taunggyi were closed and banned on August 5 in the evening.

More Articles

Remembering 8-8-88
Red Cross Society of China Provides $100,000 Emergency Relief Fund to Myanmar
SE Asia MPs urge Malaysia to halt migrant crackdown
Pope Francis ‘likely’ to visit Myanmar in November
State Counsellor says economic underdevelopment is because of lack of peace
Myanmar government investigation claims ‘no campaign of abuse’ in Rakhine

Advertisements

This Week