State Counsellor’s Office issues announcement on protest camps

The State Counsellor’s Office has issued an announcement thanking people for not joining protest camps in Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi.
This announcement was issued on August 6 under the title ‘Thanks to People’.
Some monks calling themselves ‘Myochit’ (patriots) and lay people staged sit-in protests from August 2 to 5 in Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi, demanding the government step down.
The announcement thanks people for not joining, supporting and cooperating with the protests.
The announcement said the protests calling for the resignation of the government have the intention of destabilizing the country and undermining law and order.
The camps started in Yangon near Shwedagon pagoda, Mandalay near Mahamyatmuni pagoda and in Taunggyi at about 3 p.m. on August 2.
The camp at Mahamyatmuni pagoda in Mandalay was cleared and removed by use of force at about 3 a.m. on August 5.
The camps in Yangon and Taunggyi were closed and banned on August 5 in the evening.