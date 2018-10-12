State Counsellor, C-in-C and EAOs summit shifted to Naypyitaw

The summit between the State Counsellor, C-in-C of Armed Forces and Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) which is scheduled to be held in commemoration of the third anniversary of signing the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) has reportedly been shifted to a new venue in Naypyitaw instead of previously planned Poppa.
This decision was taken at the meeting of the Peace Process Steering Team (PPST) which is constituted by signatories of NCA, held in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
PPST spokesman and Chairman of All Burma Students’ Democratic Front (ABSDF) Than Ke said, “The government said that they planned this summit to be held in Poppa. And we proposed Yangon as the summit venue as it will be more convenient for us, Yangon is more spacious than Poppa and it will give us a more appropriate environment for negotiation and coordination among us but in the ensued negotiation with them they claimed that Naypyitaw be more accessible to government and top military leaders than Yangon and it will be more convenient and spacious for us so it was decided to be held in Naypyidaw.”
In this meeting, they will discuss major stumbling blocks and bottlenecks in the peace process, non-secession, the sole army in the country and federal principles.
PPST team leader Maj. Gen. Saw Mutu Say Poe from Karen National Union (KNU), deputy leader Gen. Yawd Serk from Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS) among other top leaders will attend this summit scheduled to be held from October 15 to 18.
State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi from Union Government and Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing from Tatmadaw (Armed Forces) will attend the summit.