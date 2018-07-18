State Counsellor calls for next move to complete Peace Accord

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday called for the next move to complete a Union Accord for Peace following the adoption of more basic principles as part of the union pact, Xinhua reported.
The signing of 14 more basic principles is designed as a new step towards winning more results for peace, she said in her closing remarks at the third session of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference in Nay Pyi Taw.
Suu Kyi expressed delight over the good results obtained in the peace process, citing separate meetings between the government and non-signatory armed groups to the National Ceasefire Accord (NCA) as a sign of goodwill.
She called for marching forward unitedly with a goal of peace, the report said.