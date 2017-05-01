State Counsellor leaves for Europe

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi left Yangon yesterday to pay official visits to Italy, Britain, and the European Union (EU) Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, state media reported on 1 May.
The State Counsellor was seen off at Yangon International Airport by U Phyo Min Thein, Yangon Region Chief Minister, U Min Thu, Deputy Minister for the President’s Office, U Maung Maung Soe, Yangon Mayor, the Italian Ambassador to Myanmar, the British Ambassador, and the Deputy Chief of Mission of the EU.
The State Counsellor was accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs U Kyaw Tin and officials, according to the report.