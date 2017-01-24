State Counsellor meets with Peace Process Steering Team

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi held talks with the Peace Process Steering team (PPST) of armed ethnic organisations in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday over several issues related to the peace process, state media reported on 24 January.
In addition to discussing the current armed conflicts in northern Myanmar and its impact on the peace process, the two sides also talked about reaching concrete results in the upcoming 2nd session of the Union Peace Conference- 21st Century Panglong, domestic and international aid for the development of ceasefire areas in the country, cases of some members of the signatory groups to the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA), making efforts for bringing in the non-signatories to NCA to the peace making process and national reconciliation.
the State Counsellor expressed her willingness to hold the upcoming peace conference with unity and cooperation with the stakeholders of the peace process, the report said.