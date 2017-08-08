State Counsellor says economic underdevelopment is because of lack of peace

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said on August 7 that economic underdevelopment in the country was because of a lack of peace.
She was speaking with rural people in Myaytaikan village, Wandwin Township, Mandalay Region about the peace talks.
She said that lack of peace in the country undermined economic development and also international investors did not want to invest in the country because there was no peace and stability.
“One of the reasons behind underdevelopment and backwardness in the country is lack of peace which hurts our country a lot. It undermines our economy and it undermines our development. For instance, international investors are reluctant to invest in the country while there is no peace and stability. They want and need guarantees for their investments. Investment made in a stable country is different from investment made in an unstable country. Everybody understands this. If peace does not exist in a place in our country, it will have on impact in the whole country,” the State Counsellor said at the peace talk.
Direct engagement with rural people regarding peace talks was started on August 7 in Myaytaikan village under the title ‘From 21st Panglong Conference to Democratic Federal Union’.