State Counsellor urges union ministers to double their efforts in discharging duties

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi urged her union ministers to double their efforts in discharging their duties in her opening address delivered at ‘Development Effectiveness Roundtable’, held at Myanmar International Convention Centre (2), Naypyitaw, on February 26.
“I would like to urge our ministers to double their efforts in discharging their duties, and I would like to urge our partner organisations in this development work to consider providing technology or finance or other required resources for completion of this works,” she said.
This roundtable held yesterday was attended by responsible officials of development partner organisations from over 80 countries, responsible officials from INGOs, people from the private sector, responsible officials from UMFCCI, responsible officials from parliaments, and responsible officials from States/Regions governments.
State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi added that aid given by the international community played a pivotal role in revitalising and rejuvenating governmental departments and State institutions which were degraded after being isolated and from the international community for many years.
She further said that Myanmar was so enthusiastic and eager to overcome all challenges faced currently and she would welcome and accept further challenges which in the future and she would overcome them too.
“Thus I hope all development partner organisations will stay close to us. And I would like to rely on all these development partner organisations for giving support and stimulation apart from providing financial resources and technical assistance in development work,” she added.