State Counsellor to visit refugee camps in Kachin State

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will arrive in Myitkyina, Kachin State on March 28 and will visit refugee camps in the State.
A party member from National League for Democracy (NLD) party in Myitkyina told Mizzima on condition of anonymity that in her first ever visit to Kachin State since the new government took power she would visit the camps and hospitals in Kachin State.
“In her visit, she will go to refugee camps and hospitals but I don’t know yet about any other programmes. She will arrive in Myitkyina at about 9 a.m. Since this an official trip there will be government officials and people to welcome her,” he said.
Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC) Secretary Dr.Khalam Sum Son told Mizzima that Aung San Suu Kyi would meet religious leaders and Kachin social organizations in Myitikyina on March 28 and he thought that the main purpose of the meeting would be confidence building with ethnic Kachin people.
“Our ethnic Kachin people, Kachin social organizations and religious leaders will meet Aung San Suu Kyi. I see this visit as friendship and confidence building with Kachin people and for the realization of a democratic system in the country,” he said.
Last week, Speaker of the House of Representatives Win Myint visited refugee camps in Ingyandon Ward, Myitkyina and donated 30 million kyats towards rice and clothes.
The Union Government has also recently donated 300 million to Kachin refugees.