State Counsellor to visit Vietnam

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 17 April 2018

(File) Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the APEC-ASEAN dialogue, on the sidelines of the 25th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit (APEC), in Danang, Vietnam, 10 November 2017. Photo: EFE-EPA

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi will pay an official visit to Vietnam this week, Xinhua reported quoting a statement of the State Counsellor’s Office on Monday.

Myanmar established diplomatic relations with Vietnam in 1975.

In August last year, a Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership was established between the two countries during a state visit to Myanmar by Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

According to the report, Myanmar's trade with Vietnam totaled over 494 million U.S. dollars in last 2016-2017 fiscal year.

