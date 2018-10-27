State Counsellor visits Chin State

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi visited Chin State on a one-day visit on October 26 and reportedly visited Natma Taung (Khaw Nu M’Cong) mountain national park in Kanpetlet Township and exhibitions of traditional culture and artefacts.
The Ministry of Information released news of this visit saying she met cabinet members of Chin State government, legislators of Chin State assembly, town elders and responsible officials. And visited traditional culture exhibitions at No. 2 Ward in Kanpetlet town which shows artefacts from the Ra, Dai, Da Rin Duh, Oak Pu and Muin tribes of ethnic Chin people.
Her motorcade proceeded to Natma Taung (Khaw Nu M’Cong) where she offered flowers, water, light and incense sticks to Zina Man Aung pagoda.
Regarding Chin State, Aung San Suu Kyi said development work was prioritized for Chin and Rakhine States including upgrading roads and bridges, schools and hospitals.
Natma Taung (Khaw Nu M’Cong) national park is situated in Mindat, Matupi and Kanpetlet Townships and it has a height of 10,500 feet above sea level and area of 176,202 acres (275.35 square miles).
Kanpetlet Township has a vacant seat in the Lower House (House of Representatives) and her National League for Democracy (NLD) and ethnic Chin parties will contest the forthcoming by-elections.