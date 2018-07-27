State Counsellor visits flood victims in Karen state

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi visited flood relief centres in Hpa-an in Kayin State yesterday, giving words of encouragement, food supplies, aid, and monetary support to the people there, state media reported.
The State Counsellor left from Nay Pyi Taw International Airport in the morning by Myanmar National Airlines flight to Mawlamyine in Mon State before travelling to Hpa-an.
The state counseller visited a temporary flood relief centre opened at the state indoor stadium and asked people about their livelihoods, health conditions and support given, followed by a distribution of rice, cooking oil, medical supplies, food supplies, clothing and financial aid, the report said.