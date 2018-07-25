State Counsellor will meet Karen youths in Hpa-an peace talks

Karen State government, Ethnic Mon Affairs minister Min Tin Win said that State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi would meet local Karen youths for peace talks to be held in a few days.
“I can’t say the exact date but it will be held within this week, probably before the end of this month,” he said.
Minister Min Tin Win added that local youths had been selected for the peace talks to be held at Zwekapin Hall in Hpa-an.
“The selected youths will be from CSOs, university students, Women Affairs Organizations and local elders,” he said.
Similarly, such peace talks were held in June in Mawlamyine, Mon State with local people.
Such peace talks with Aung San Suu Kyi have been held in Panglong Shan State, Naypyitaw, Loikaw Kayah State, Myaydaingkan village Wandwin Township Mandalay Region, Myaungmya Ayeyarwady Region and Mawlamyine Mon State.