State-level political dialogue begins in Shan State

Shan State started a three-day State-level political dialogue in Taunggyi yesterday, a meeting described as a milestone and a significant step taken by the people toward peace in the Union, state media reported on 24 April.
According to the Shan State Chief Minister, Dr Lin Htut, representatives from the self-administered regions and zones submitted a total of 70 papers – 26 political papers, 23 papers on the economy and 21 papers on land issues, natural resources and environmental conservation.
The Shan State National Level Dialogue Management Committee will combine all the papers according to set frameworks and rules into three draft papers covering the three subjects.