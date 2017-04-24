State-level political dialogue begins in Shan State

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 24 April 2017

Representatives from political parties and organizatins in Shan State are seen at the Shan State National Level Political Dialogue. Photo: IPRD

Shan State started a three-day State-level political dialogue in Taunggyi yesterday, a meeting described as a milestone and a significant step taken by the people toward peace in the Union, state media reported on 24 April.

According to the Shan State Chief Minister, Dr Lin Htut, representatives from the self-administered regions and zones submitted a total of 70 papers – 26 political papers, 23 papers on the economy and 21 papers on land issues, natural resources and environmental conservation.

The Shan State National Level Dialogue Management Committee will combine all the papers according to set frameworks and rules into three draft papers covering the three subjects. 

More Articles

Myanmar man kills his one-month old baby after fight with wife over Facebook use
Georgians caught with $90,000 of stolen cash in underwear: Myanmar police
Yangon. Photo: Mizzima
Redrafting of Municipal Law underway
Myanmar rapped at UN
The late Iron Rose Journal publisher Wai Yan Hein. Photo: Facebook
Police says murderer of Iron Rose Journal publisher arrested
Non-transparent contracts in Yangon Region to be reviewed

Advertisements

This Week