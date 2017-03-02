Su Su Nway calls for Peasants Day date to be changed

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 2 March 2017

Myanmar Peasants Union Chairperson Su Su Nway. Photo: Mizzima TV

Myanmar Peasants Union Chairperson Su Su Nway told Mizzima that March 2, Peasants’ Day, is the day that dictator Ne Win seized power in a coup d'état in 1962, so she will urge the current government to change the date of Peasants’ Day to November 28, the day Saya San was hanged in 1931.

“On Peasants Day, on behalf of all peasants’ organizations, I would like to continue urging the current government to set the date for peasant day to that of the date that Saya San was hanged as he fought for peasant’s rights,” Su Su Nway told Mizzima.

She said that she has made the request during the previous government’s tenure, and will continue to do so until the date is changed.

More Articles

Philippines takes big step back towards death penalty
Indian Navy responds positively to Myanmar Navy request for training facilities
Bank manager says farmers should ask Rakhine State govt to buy paddy rice
Myanmar govt swats away ‘biased’ UN abuse claims
Death sentence upheld for Myanmar pair over Brit killings in Thailand
DASSK welcomes and hails peace group in wheel chairs

Advertisements

This Week