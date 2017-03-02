Su Su Nway calls for Peasants Day date to be changed

Myanmar Peasants Union Chairperson Su Su Nway told Mizzima that March 2, Peasants’ Day, is the day that dictator Ne Win seized power in a coup d'état in 1962, so she will urge the current government to change the date of Peasants’ Day to November 28, the day Saya San was hanged in 1931.
“On Peasants Day, on behalf of all peasants’ organizations, I would like to continue urging the current government to set the date for peasant day to that of the date that Saya San was hanged as he fought for peasant’s rights,” Su Su Nway told Mizzima.
She said that she has made the request during the previous government’s tenure, and will continue to do so until the date is changed.