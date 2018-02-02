Suspects arrested in Yangon in connection with Bo Bo Min Thike murder

The Home Ministry issued a press statement saying Min Than Htay (aka Min Than Htike), one of the accompanying persons with Bo Bo Min Thike, was arrested in Yangon in connection with the murder.
Assistant Director Bo Bo Min Thike, from the Rakhine State General Administration Department Office, was found dead on January 30 with one stab wound inhis chest, one stab wound each under left and right nipples, 12 stab wounds in left and right shoulder blades and one laceration on his left eyebrow.
Three persons accompanied Bo Bo Min Thike in the car travelling from Mrauk-U to Sittwe when he was attacked and then fled.
Upon a tipoff, two suspects Min Than Htay (20), elder son of Kyaw Myint aka Khaing Kyaw (47), and another youth were arrested when they reached the residence of a younger son of Kyaw Myint, Min Chit Thu (15), who is a Grade 9 student, at Kyusan Ywathit, Mingaladon in Yangon.
On the arrival of Kyaw Myint aka Khaing Kyaw at Myitta Gonyi nunnery in Ward 3, Letyetsan village-tract, Thanlyin Township, a joint team led by Yangon south district police chief, Pol. Lt. Col. Tun Pe raided the nunnery and arrested Kyaw Mint aka Khaing Kyaw, his wife Kyi Kyi Win (47), and daughter-in-law Khaing Zar Hlaing (20), wife of Min Than Htay aka Min Than Htike.