Suu Kyi to address nation next week regarding National Reconciliation and Peace

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi will address National Reconciliation and Peace next week.
At a press conference late Wednesday, government spokesman Zaw Htay said Suu Kyi would "speak for national reconciliation and peace" in a televised address on September 19.
He said the Nobel laureate would skip the United Nations General Assembly next week to tackle issues at home.
He said, she was needed in Myanmar to "manage humanitarian assistance" and "security concerns" caused by the violence.
