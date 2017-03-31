Suu Kyi announces five UNFC members to sign NCA

Five members of the armed ethnic alliance United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC) will sign the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA), the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi announced on March 30.
According to Suu Kyi, the UNFC said the five members are the Karenni National Progressive Party, New Mon State Party, Arakan National Council, Lahu Democratic Union and Wa National Organization will sign the NCA.
“Coincidentally, today, on the first anniversary of this government, this news is the best gift for the nation and citizens,” said Suu Kyi.
She announced the news following her speech marking the first anniversary of the government.
Suu Kyi added that she is very glad to know that the five UNFC members trust the government’s peace process.
“The government, in cooperation with citizens, will work for the nation’s prosperity and peace. If ethnic leaders and all citizens cooperatively make efforts together, it is sure we will achieve peace, which all citizens are longing for, I believe,” said Suu Kyi.