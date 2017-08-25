Suu Kyi condemns ‘brutal attacks by terrorists’ in Rakhine

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has condemned the violence that has broken out in northern Rakhine State.
In a statement issues on August 25, responding to the attacks by suspected Rohingya militants, she said the actions threatened efforts to bring peace to the embattled state.
The following is the text of her statement:
“I strongly condemn today’s brutal attacks by terrorists on security forces in Rakhine State.
I would like to commend the members of the police and security forces who have acted with great courage in the face of many challenges. My thoughts are with the members of the police and security forces who have lost their lives, and their families, friends and colleagues.
The government had been aware of the risk of attacks to coincide with the release of the Commission’s final report yesterday and had issued instruction to relevant Union Ministers.
It is clear that today’s attacks are a calculated attempt to undermine the efforts of those seeking to build peace and harmony in Rakhine State. We must not allow our work to be derailed by the violent actions of extremists.
The government remains firm in its commitment to finding meaningful and lasting solutions to the issues in Rakhine. I welcome the constructive approach taken by the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State in their final report yesterday.
I welcome also the strong condemnation of the attacks today by the Commission’s Chairman, Dr. Kofi Annan.”