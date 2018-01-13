Suu Kyi says action against the army over killings a ‘positive step’

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said that she saw the investigation into the killing 10 Muslim villagers in Inn Din village in northern Rakhine State and taking action against the perpetrators in this case as positive.
“I see the Tatmadaw’s saying of taking action against the perpetrators after conducting an investigation as a new positive step taken by Tatmadaw,” the State Counsellor said.
Aung San Suu Kyi said this in her reply to a question raised by a reporter at a joint press conference held with the Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on January 12 in Nay Pyi Taw, regarding the case of the murder of 10 Rohingya Muslims.
The office of the Myanmar Army’s Commander in Chief issued a press statement on January 10 which says the 10 corpses exhumed from Inn Din village cemetery in Maungdaw Township were found to be the dead bodies of “Bengali terrorists” and the investigation in this case revealed that they were killed by some villagers of Inn Din and security personnel.
“A nation must take responsibility for her rule of law in the nation. So I see this new development as the new positive step in taking self-responsibility,” Aung San Suu Kyi said.
She added that she saw the action taken by Tatmadaw will be helpful: “I believe this will be deterrent in prevention of committing similar cases.”
Regarding the repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh, the State Counsellor said necessary preparation work was being done for receiving these refugees who would be repatriated from Bangladesh.
“The important thing is to maintain harmony, friendship and trust between the two communities living together in Rakhine State. We are emphasizing this point in our work,” she said.
Similarly Japanese FM Taro Kono said, regarding the repatriation of the refugees, that it was necessary to do this with the utmost care for reconciliation between the two communities to avoid discrimination and division between them.