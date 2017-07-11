Suu Kyi says no to civil servants pay rise

Although the government knows that the pay rate of the civil servants is lower than other workers from different fields, there is no solution to solve this problem yet, State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi said.
“We know that the pay rate is quite low compared to other staff from different fields. I want to be honest with you. We don’t have any solution to solve this problem immediately,” said Suu Kyi.
The State Counsellor was speaking at the unveiling of the Civil Service Reform Strategic Plan for Myanmar event on July 10 at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Nay Pyi Taw.
“When we move to increase the pay rate, we need to think very carefully and increase slowly in order to make it last long. We also need to consider the budgetary situation,” she said.
Even though it is sill impossible to raise the pay rate for civil servants, the government will try to use other ways, such as creating a better work environment, and also try to make the living situation of families members better, according to the State Counsellor.
For example, the government is starting to build high tech housing for civil servants and they will also build housing for retired civil servants, she said.
The Civil Service Reform Strategic Action Plan aims to ensure an ethical, merit-based, inclusive and responsive civil service, promoting public participation and strengthening the trust of the people.