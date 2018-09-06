Swar dam spillway incurs losses of over four billion kyats

The Bago Region Government said that nearly 140,000 acres of farmlands in six townships in Bago Region were flooded and damaged by the Swar dam spillway failure and it had incurred losses of over four billion kyats.
Bago Region government Minister of Resources, Forest and Environment Conservation Dr. Saw Nyo Win said that the flood water entered Yedashe, Taungoo, Tantabin, Oktwin, Pyu and Kyaukkyi townships and flood water damaged over 500 houses, four basic education schools, 10 monasteries and 21 bridges.
“The loss by flood is over 44,332,000 million kyats,” he said.
Nearly 30 miles of roads in the six townships were also damaged in the flood. Union and Region Governments gave 300,000 kyats to each house owner of 185 houses which were completely damaged by the floods and gave 80,000 kyats to each owner of the houses which were partially damaged in the flood besides tin roofs.