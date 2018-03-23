T Khun Myat says he will strive for democracy and human rights

In his greeting to the House of Representatives yesterday, newly elected speaker T Khun Myat assured them he would do his best in striving for democracy and human rights.
After former speaker Win Myint resigned from his post, T Khun Myat was elected as new speaker in the House of Representatives by 280 Yes votes.
He said, “I’ll do my best in striving for fundamental rights of the people, democracy and human rights in accordance with the laws and rules of the parliament.”
T Khun Myat urged his fellow MPs to strive for establishing a federal democratic union together to uplift human rights and strengthen the country.
“Since we are the people’s representatives, I wish our MPs to be a role model for people who are longing for democratic practices and human rights norms,” he said.
T Khun Myat, former deputy speaker of House of Representatives, contested the 2010 and 2015 general elections as a candidate of Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) from Kutkai constituency in Shan State but resigned from USDP last year and currently stands in parliament as an independent MP.
Moreover T Khun Myat, aged 68, is the retired director of Attorney General Office and a member of 2008 Constitution drafting committee.
NLD party MP Khin San Hlaing from Pale constituency said that they elected him as their new speaker with the intention of achieving efficiency in transacting parliament business and for checks and balances between government and parliament.
After deputy speaker T Khun Myat was elected as new speaker, the parliament elected current Bill Committee Chairman Tun Tun Hein to succeed in the vacant post of deputy speaker.