Talk of signing NCA or not is premature, says Maj. Gen. Gum Maw

Kachin Independence Organization (KIO) Vice-Chairman Maj. Gen. Gum Maw said that it was premature to talk about the signing of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) or not.
“It is premature to speak about signing the NCA. However, we will take decision on this matter only after dialogue,” he said.
The Northern Alliance’s seven organizations met State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on July 12 in the evening in an informal meeting. Maj. Gen. Gum Maw spoke to the media after this meeting.
Maj. Gen. Gum Maw added that their delegation led by UWSA leader Kyauk Kaw Ann presented their opinions to Aung San Suu Kyi on the NCA and they told her they would like to discuss the paper presented by the FPNCC (Federal Peace Negotiation Consultative Committee).
Aung San Suu Kyi met northern alliance organizations of the KIO, United Wa State Army (UWSA), National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA) or Mongla group, Shan State Progressive Party (SSPP) at one meeting and other organizations namely Arakan Army (AA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) in another meeting separately.
TNLA Vice-Chairman Ta Khu Lan said on meeting with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, “We made much progress in our discussions with her.”
These northern alliance organizations also met the Defence Services Commander-in-Chief yesterday.