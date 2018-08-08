Talks commemorating the 30th anniversary of the 8888 uprising continue

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 8 August 2018

Photo: MOI

The second day of political talks commemorating the 30th anniversary of the 8888 Uprising continued at Yangon University yesterday, state media reported.

Those who took part in the 1988 nationwide strikes participated in the talk titled, “Myanmar’s Politics and Dictatorship”. Politicians discussed Myanmar’s democracy movement under the title “30-year journey of democracy movement” and “Equal rights for ethnic people and a federal union” on Monday.

The talks attracted Members of the Parliaments, former students who took part in the uprising in 1988, students and other interested parties.

The 30th anniversary of the 8888 Uprising will be held on a grand scale today, the report said.

