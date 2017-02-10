Tatmadaw forms committee to investigate allegations in UNOHCHR report

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 10 February 2017

Heavily armed Myanmar army troops patrol Kyinkanpyin area in Maungdaw town located in Rakhine near the Bangladesh border on October 16, 2016. Photo: Khine Htoo Mrat/AFP

The Tatmadaw (Defence Services) issued a news release dated 9 February stating it was forming an Investigation Committee to investigate alleged human rights violations in Myanmar mentioned in a report released by United Nations Office of High Commissioner of Human Rights (UNOHCHR).

The notification says the investigation committee will look into alleged human rights violations and other illegal activities committed during area clearing operations by Tatmadaw after coordinated attacks in Rakhine State on three Police Border Guard posts on 9 October 2016.

UNOHCHR alleged in its report issued on 3 January that Security Forces had committed numerous human right violations against Rohingya in Maungdaw, northern Rakhine State.

The news release issued by Tatmadaw says they will take legal action against anyone if there is evidence of such human rights violations.

The Committee is comprised of Lt. Gen. Aye Win, Tatmadaw Inspector General, as Chairman, and members are Brig. Gen. Khun Thant Zaw Htoo Joint Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Aung Kyaw Hoe Principal of No.9 Tatmadaw Advanced Combat Training School, Maj. Hla Myo Kyaw Deputy Advocate General, Western Command HQ, Lt. Col. Myo Win Aung Deputy Advocate General, Secretary, Advocate General Office.

President’s Office Deputy Director General Zaw Htay told journalists, “We will take action if there is sound and concrete evidence of such human rights violations.”

Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on February 8 that the Rakhine State investigation committee led by Vice-President Myint Swe was investigating these allegations and instructed security forces in the region to perform their duties in accordance with human rights norms and said the government would take action against anyone if they are found guilty of abuses.

