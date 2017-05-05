Tatmadaw will lead in demining work

Joint Monitoring Committee – Union level (JMC-U) Secretary (2) Col. Wunna Aung told Mizzima that the Tatmadaw (Defence Services) would lead demining work in conflict zones in cooperation with ethnic armed organizations (EAOs).
“We discussed today demining work to be done by Tatmadaw especially in Kayin State. Our Tatmadaw’s opinion is demining works has to be done by the Tatmadaw in a leading role,” he said.
He was speaking in reply to reporters after the second day of JMC-U meeting being held today at National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) in Shweli Road, Yangon.
Similarly, Tanintharyi Region JMC State-level (JMC-S) member Col. Zaw Lwin told Mizzima on February 13 that they had started discussions on demining works in Tanintharyi Region.
Col. Wunna Aung added that they would take technical assistance from foreign countries for demining work.
He further said that the EAOs had to discuss and reply on this issue to JMC-U and only after that demining workcan be started.
Col. Wunna Aung said that their JMC-U had already received a funding allocation of US$ 6.5 million as per a resolution passed by Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC).
The Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA), Chapter (3) paragraph (e) stipulates that demining of mines planted by both sides shall be done in consultation with government.