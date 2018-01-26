Thant Myint-U wins prestigious Padma Shri award

Thant Myint-U author and founder and chairman of the Yangon Heritage Trust has won one of India’s prestigious Padma award.
The Padma Awards , one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
Dr Thant Myint-U was awarded the Padma Shri for Public Affairs. In a post on his facebook page Dr Thant Myint-U said he was deeply honoured and humbled to have been selected by the Government of India for one of this year's Padma Shri Awards.