Third suspect in murder of reporter Soe Moe Tun arrested

A third suspect in the murder of Monywa reporter Soe Moe Tun was arrested on the evening of January 2 for questioning, according to Monywa Myoma Police Station.
About two weeks ago, the police arrested two KTV employees in connection with the murder case.
Previously, the two KTV employees were remanded and being questioned from December 19 to January 2. On January 2, they were remanded (until January 16) for a second time because the questioning process had not been completed.
On January 2, the police arrested a third suspect for questioning, said Lieutenant Police Major Thein Swe Myint of Monywa Myoma Police Station.
Reporter Soe Moe Tun was murdered near a golf course in Monywa at night on December 12. He is said to have been reporting about illegal logging and wood smuggling at the time of his death.