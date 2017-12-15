Three bombs explode in Hpakant

Three bombs have exploded near a police station in Hpakant Town, Kachin State on 13 December state media reported.
No causalities were reported in the incident and the local police force is providing security at the areas where the explosions took place.
The explosions coincided with a planned meeting between Kachin State Minister for Natural Resources and environmental Conservation U La Aung, Minister of Bamar ethnic Affairs U Khin Maung Myint, Minister of Lisu ethnic Affairs U Ar T Yawhan and local people in Hpakant Region, the report said