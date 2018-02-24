Three bombs hit capital of Myanmar’s Rakhine state: police

Three bombs exploded in different locations in Rakhine's state capital Sittwe early Saturday morning, including at the home of a high ranking official, Myanmar police told AFP.

"Three bombs exploded and three other unexploded bombs were found. A police was injured but not seriously," a senior officer said on the condition of anonymity, adding that there were no deaths.

The blasts occurred around 4am (2130 GMT Friday) in the compound of the state government secretary's home, at an office and on a road leading towards the beach, the officer said.

