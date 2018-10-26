Three injured in landmine explosions within a week

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 26 October 2018

Namhsan Township, northern Shan State. Map: Google

Three civilians sustained injuries in landmine blasts in Namhsan Township, Palaung Self- Administered Zone, northern Shan State, within a week, state media reported.

On Wednesday, 24 October, a 35-year old Daw Khin Ohn Kyi, a resident of Heiktan Village in Mankan Village-tract, received injuries to her left leg due to a  landmine explosion, when she was passing through Namhsan-Panlong road together with her husband. She is currently receiving medical treatment at the township hospital.

Two other civilians were also hurt in landmine blasts after they stepped on them in Lontauk Village in Mankan Village-tract on 19 October and in Hochaung Village on 18 October respectively, the report said

