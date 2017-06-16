Three journalists charged under telecommunications law

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 16 June 2017

Three journalists Tin Shwe, Zar Zar San, Phyupwint Nayche

Authorities in central Myanmar’s Magwe region have charged three journalists under a controversial telecommunications law after one posted messages on social media about a dispute at a construction site and the two others commented on them, RFA reported on 15 June quoting one of the reporters and a police officer.

On May 28, MGY Journal editor Tin Shwe posted a message on Facebook saying residents of Myinkin village were opposed to road construction workers bulldozing area trees and another calling on authorities to investigate a businessman from Magwe township who had illicitly supplied bricks for the project.

Zar Zar San, a reporter with Democracy Today Journal, and Phyupwint Nayche, a reporter with the Myanmar Times, later commented on the posts about the project and the bricks, which are illegal to produce in Magwe region, according to the report.

More Articles

UN Special Rapporteur urges Myanmar to do more to protect the rights of all children
Fishing boat hooks tail of crashed Myanmar military plane
Safety audit report highlights discrimination faced by female workers in the garment industry
12 die in flash floods in NE India
Over 13,000 Myanmar workers leave for work abroad in May
Civilians from minority ethnic groups suffer appalling violations and abuses – AI

Advertisements

This Week