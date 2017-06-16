Three journalists charged under telecommunications law

Authorities in central Myanmar’s Magwe region have charged three journalists under a controversial telecommunications law after one posted messages on social media about a dispute at a construction site and the two others commented on them, RFA reported on 15 June quoting one of the reporters and a police officer.
On May 28, MGY Journal editor Tin Shwe posted a message on Facebook saying residents of Myinkin village were opposed to road construction workers bulldozing area trees and another calling on authorities to investigate a businessman from Magwe township who had illicitly supplied bricks for the project.
Zar Zar San, a reporter with Democracy Today Journal, and Phyupwint Nayche, a reporter with the Myanmar Times, later commented on the posts about the project and the bricks, which are illegal to produce in Magwe region, according to the report.