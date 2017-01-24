Three Muslim men found dead in Maungdaw

The bodies of three Muslim villagers missing since last Friday in Myanmar’s Maungdaw township were found on Jan. 21 in a case which authorities are investigating as a murder, RFA reported on 23 January quoting a statement from the State Counsellor’s Office.
The three men were identified as Mahmud Shawfee, 30, Sunta Ahmed, 70, and Mahmud Supai, 22, after their bodies were discovered in shallow graves about 500 meters west of Padakah village following an anonymous phone call to local police, the statement said.
Their bodies, which bear the marks of violent injuries, have been sent to a local hospital for examination, while police investigate the murder case, it said.