Three reported dead from dengue fever in Mandalay

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 21 September 2018

Mandalay, Myanmar. Photo: Mizzima

In 2018, out of 1,151 people in Mandalay Region who were infected with dengue fever, only three, died from the disease, including two from Meiktila and one from Wundwin Township, according to 18 September statistics of Regional Department of Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases through Insect Carriers, state media reported.

“In the past patients’ referral system, most of the patients were referred to the hospital when their dengue fever level reached level-3. Now, we have changed this. We asked doctors to refer patients to the hospital when a patient is suspected of having dengue, and the treatment department will decide whether the patient should be hospitalized or not,” said Dr. Tint Wai from the Regional Department of Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases through Insect Carriers, according to the report.

The department conducted effective preventive and control measures against dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF), under the programme of covering, emptying and cleaning of water storage containers and spraying of mosquito repellent.

