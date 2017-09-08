Three YBS companies dismiss 56 drivers for violations of regulations

Three Yangon Bus Service (YBS) companies said that they had dismissed 56 drivers permanently for violating regulations.
31 bus drivers from Bandoola Transport Company, 24 drivers from Yangon Urban Public Transport Company (YUPTC) and a driver from Omni Focus Company were dismissed.
Bandoola Transport Company Managing Director Col. Myo Myint told Mizzima, “Permanent dismissal is not only for having accidents. But also brawling with colleagues after drinking or if they are found playing cards inside bus depot or absent without leave.”
Yangon Region Transport Authority (YRTA) regulate serious offences for bus drivers as fighting, drunk driving, driving on opposite lane, jumping red traffic lights and dealing with passengers rudely, violations of company regulations, stealing bus fares, and collecting bus fares directly from passengers.