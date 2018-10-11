TNLA agrees to release Nan Mo Hom

Nam Kham city Shan Youth Network liaison in-charge Sai Than Shwe has confirmed to Mizzima that Palaung State Liberation Front/Ta’ang National Liberation Army (PSLF/TNLA) agreed to release detained Nan Mo Hom at the earliest date.
“TNLA said that they would release her at the earliest,” Sai Thein Shwe said.
The Federal Peace Negotiation Consultative Committee (FPNCC) and ten Shan social organizations jointly issued a statement on October 10 which says Nan Mo Hom would be released because of the request made by family members of Nan Mo Hom and 10 Shan social organizations.
The statement says, “TNLA pardons Nan Mo Hom and agrees to release her in dedication of long-lasting friendship and fraternity among ethnic people.”
FPNCC led by United Wa State Army (UWSA) invited TNLA to their HQ in Panghsang for negotiations between TNLA and Shan social organizations which are lobbying for her release.
Some TNLA soldiers arrested Nan Mo Hom in August this year from her house at Ho Naung Ward, Nam Kham Town in northern Shan State and then she was charged under section 333 of Penal Code by TNLA High Court and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on October 5.
In November 2017, a TNLA soldier was killed and one arrested by government troops in an exchange of fire when they left Nan Mo Hom’s house after collecting protection money from her.
The joint statement issued by FPNCC and ten Shan social organizations says Nan Mo Hom admitted that she did some wrongdoing in this case the court sentenced her to three years’ imprisonment.