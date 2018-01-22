TNLA and RCSS fight for three consecutive days

Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) spokesman Maj. Tak Aik Kyaw confirmed to Mizzima that troops of Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS) and TNLA have been fighting near Kaik Tai village (also known among local people as Kyet Thay village) between Namsan and Kyaukme Townships in northern Shan State.
“We have been fighting since January 18. We had fighting yesterday with them and this afternoon too (20 January). They retreated and then advanced again and fired on us,” Maj. Tak Aik Kyaw said.
According to spokesman Maj. Tak Aik Kya, where they are fighting is a TNLA controlled area and they had to retreat from that area after fighting with government troops in December last year. They had to fight with RCSS also after the latter came into that area.
Mizzima tried to contact the RCSS but received no response.
Local villagers fled from their homes after the fighting.
RCSS is a signatory to Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) and they have fought with government troops, TNLA and other armed groups.
TNLA has not yet signed NCA with government and it is included in northern alliance and is a member of ‘Federal Peace Negotiation Consultative Committee’ (FPNCC), the negotiating team of this alliance, led by United Wa State Army (UWSA).