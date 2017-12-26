TNLA denies responsibility for shelling near Muse 105-mile post

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) spokesman Maj. Mai Aik Kyaw has told Mizzima that shells that landed near Mongyu village at 105-mile post, Muse were not fired by them.
The shells were fired on December 23 killing a 12-year old boy and injuring 3 other people.
Muse District Administration Office, Deputy Administrator San Hlaing from the General Administration Department told Mizzima another boy was hit below the waist and had to be taken to Ruili hospital in China where his leg was amputated while a male adult was still in hospital.
Defence Services C-in-C office issued a press statement saying that Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and TNLA fired heavy weapons at vehicles on the Lashio-Muse National Highway in northern Shan State.
The Tatmadaw (Defence Services) also issued a statement which says the KIA/TNLA fired heavy weapons near Namphatkar village in Muse Township and Namkhaing Bridge on December 25.