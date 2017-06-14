Top UN official in Myanmar to be transferred

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Renata Lok-Dessallien, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Myanmar, talking during a press conference after their visit to Maungdaw conflict area at Sittwe airport in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 03 November 2016. Photo: Nyunt Win/EPA

The United Nations has confirmed that its top official in Myanmar is to be transferred from her position, according to a BBC report on 13 June.

Diplomatic and aid community sources in Yangon told the BBC the decision was linked to Renata Lok-Dessallien's failure to prioritise human rights, in particular this referred to the Rohingya Muslim minority, the report said.

The BBC report quotes an internal document prepared for the new UN secretary general, which says the UN team in Myanmar is "glaringly dysfunctional" with "strong tensions" between different parts of the UN system.

More Articles

The Bilu Kyun Bridge controversy
Yangon Government to collaborate with International Organisations for squatter relocation
Nine die due to dengue at the beginning of 2017 monsoon season in Ayeyarwady Region
UN probe would inflame tensions: Suu Kyi
Myanmar anti-Islam monk says barred from Facebook
Arrests as Yangon authorities tear down shantytown

Advertisements

This Week