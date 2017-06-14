Top UN official in Myanmar to be transferred

The United Nations has confirmed that its top official in Myanmar is to be transferred from her position, according to a BBC report on 13 June.
Diplomatic and aid community sources in Yangon told the BBC the decision was linked to Renata Lok-Dessallien's failure to prioritise human rights, in particular this referred to the Rohingya Muslim minority, the report said.
The BBC report quotes an internal document prepared for the new UN secretary general, which says the UN team in Myanmar is "glaringly dysfunctional" with "strong tensions" between different parts of the UN system.