Transportation and electricity sectors most important infrastructural challenges – Suu Kyi

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 26 April 2017

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi at the co-ordination meeting on a national energy policy at the Myanmar International Convention Center-2 in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday afternoon. Photo: Myanmar State Counsellor Office

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi yesterday identified the transportation and electricity sectors as the most important infrastructural challenges in the country that need to be improved in order to improve the lives of the people and attract foreign investment, state media reported on 26 April.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi made the remarks at the co-ordination meeting on national energy policy held at 2 pm at the Myanmar International Convention Center-2 in Nay Pyi Taw.

“In the transport sector, there were places that could not be accessible in some seasons. In some places, there was no electricity available. If the problems of electricity and roads in these places are solved on a self-help basis, economic advantages can be implemented. Only if transport and electricity is better will foreign investors be interested in investing in the country”, the report quoted her as saying.

