Trilateral peace talks kick off in Myanmar’s capital

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and leaders from Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement Signatory Ethnic Armed Organizations attend a special meeting between the Union Government and NCA Signatory EAOs in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday. Photo: MNA

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday called for joint efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges in implementing the nationwide ceasefire accord (NCA) between the government and the NCA-signatory ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) through discussion and negotiation. 

Suu Kyi, also chairperson of the National Reconciliation and Peace Center, made the call at the opening ceremony of the trilateral peace talks between the Myanmar government, the army and the 10 NCA-signatory EAOs which kicked off here to continue resolving matters in existence through negotiation. 

She described the meeting as witnessing a no-return but marching forward in the national reconciliation and peace efforts, registering an important milestone in the path of peace. 

Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing and Chairman of the Kayin National Union (KNU) Saw Mutu Sae Poe also delivered speeches. 

The four-day talks, marking the third anniversary of the signing of NCA, is aimed at overcoming the bottlenecks occurring at various levels of political discussions. 

The event also came three months after the third session of Myanmar's 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference in July.

