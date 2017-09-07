Turkish aid shipment arrives in Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 7 September 2017

Turkish aid shipment arrives in Myanmar. File photo from TIKA

Turkey’s first shipment of humanitarian aid arrived Wednesday in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) confirmed, the Anadolu Agency reported on 7 September.

The 1,000 tons of emergency aid packages containing rice, dried fish and clothing were delivered to the Social Services Ministry in Rakhine State at a handover ceremony, according to a statement.

The aid will be distributed to conflict areas via military helicopters in coordination with the Rakhine State government as uncertainty and security concerns continue in the region.

