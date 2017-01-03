Two Christian priests missing after alerting reporters to church bombing

Two assistant priests in Myanmar remain missing since the Christmas Eve after they helped local journalists cover the bombing of their Catholic church building in the conflict-ridden Shan state, according to the Christian Post in a report January 2.
Priests Dom Dawng Nawng and La Jaw Gam Hseng reportedly helped journalists from Yangon-based news organizations cover the bombing of their St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mongkoe Township near the Chinese border, which was hit by Myanmar military airstrikes on December 3, 2016, the report says.
The area had been evacuated due to tensions between the military and ethnic armed groups. The parish priest, nuns and about 1,000 Catholics had fled over the border to China.