Two more die from H1N1

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 26 July 2017

People wear masks in Yangon on 24 July 2017. Photo: Thura/Mizzima

Two more people, one of them a 29-year-old pregnant woman, died after contracting H1N1 influenza in Yangon, on the day the government confirmed that more than a dozen people had contracted the virus known as swine flu, state media reported on 26 July.

Health officials said a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old pregnant woman died on Monday after being admitted with what appeared to be pneumonia symptoms in separate hospitals in Yangon. Lab tests later showed that the two died of H1N1 virus infection.

According to the Ministry of Health and Sports, 10 Myanmar residents contracted H1N1 in Matupi, Chin State, in July. A 6-year-old boy died of the illness, prompting many to don medical masks to protect themselves from contracting the illness.

More Articles

Lower house of parliament approves motion rejecting UN Human Rights Statement
Free Wrongfully Detained Kachin Christian Leaders: Human Rights groups
Independent UN rights expert says situation ‘worsening’ in Myanmar
H1N1 influenza cases reported in Myanmar
Floodwaters swallow Myanmar pagoda
Suspected terrorists arrested in Maungtaw

Advertisements

This Week