Two more die from H1N1

Two more people, one of them a 29-year-old pregnant woman, died after contracting H1N1 influenza in Yangon, on the day the government confirmed that more than a dozen people had contracted the virus known as swine flu, state media reported on 26 July.
Health officials said a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old pregnant woman died on Monday after being admitted with what appeared to be pneumonia symptoms in separate hospitals in Yangon. Lab tests later showed that the two died of H1N1 virus infection.
According to the Ministry of Health and Sports, 10 Myanmar residents contracted H1N1 in Matupi, Chin State, in July. A 6-year-old boy died of the illness, prompting many to don medical masks to protect themselves from contracting the illness.