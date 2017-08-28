Two Myanmar Muslim CSOs condemn Maungdaw terrorist attacks

Two Myanmar Muslim CSOs, Twe Let Myanmar and Yway Letyar, issued a statement today which strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Maungdaw area, Rakhine State.
Their statement says they absolutely do not accept terrorist attacks and they cannot accept terrorist acts in the name of Islam.
The statement further says that they, Myanmar Muslims, are ready to help the State in ending these terrorist acts in any possible way.
The statement mentions anti-terrorism campaigns and area clearing operations being launched as the just war of the State.
The statement says they hope that the State will take into consideration the safety and security of the civilian communities in this just war.
The statement says that what is currently happening in Rakhine State is a racial issue and they do not believe them to be concerned with religion.
A Director from Twe Let Myanmar, Aung Ko Ko, said, “We see this issue as a racial and humanitarian issue. The State Counsellor Office uses the term ‘terrorists’ in referring to them. So, we wish to resolve this issue as a domestic issue and want to cooperate with the government in tackling it.”