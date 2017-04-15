Two new gecko species found in Myanmar rainforest

Smithsonian scientists have discovered two new gecko species—the Lenya banded bent-toed gecko (Cyrtodactyluslenya) and Tenasserim Mountain bent-toed gecko (C. payarhtanesnsis)—in the little-studied lowland forests of Myanmar, according to the Smithsonian Insider.
In a study published April 12 in PLOS ONE, the authors describe the new species but warn that rapid deforestation poses an imminent threat not only to the geckos but to the many species that share their habitat.
Myanmar is a globally recognized biodiversity hotspot, supporting a very high number of species, many of which are unique to the region and of global importance. However, fears have been voiced that the fauna and flora of the region is under threat due to rainforest destruction. Myanmar has one of the highest deforestation rates in the world, according to the report.