Two reporters charged under section 66(d) granted bail

Two reporters surrendered at Aunglan police station, Magway Region and were granted bail.
Pol. Maj. Han Sein, Station Officer of Aunglan Township police station said, “The case was registered on December 9, 2016 and we submitted this case to Ministry of Communications. The sanction for this case was given in early August this year. The two reporters came to our station and surrendered on August 31. This case has become a bailable offence under the newly amended Telecommunication Law signed and promulgated by President on August 29 so we granted them bail under section 169 of Criminal Procedure Code.”
Aunglan Township, Ngathalauk village middle school Principal registered a case against the two reporters for a news report on a press conference regarding the school, held in November 2016.
Some local people said at the press conference, “The school hired an outside teacher and collected money from the parents of the students to pay the salary. So, some parents had to borrow money at an interest rate of 20% per month to pay the costs.”
The press conference was filmed and a report written by reporter Daung Lu aka Naing Kyaw Swar Myo and broadcast on Mizzima News Media. The reporter also posted the news on his Facebook page under the title ‘Send children to school by borrowing money at high interest rate’. After that a case was registered against him on a charge of defaming the school and principal.
Mizzima reporter Daung Lu said, “I filmed this news and reported balanced views in my news coverage. My opinion was not included in this news report. The press conference was held and the reporters went there and covered news following media ethics. I don’t understand why it was registered under section 66(d) of Telecommunications Law.”
DVB reporter Ba Oo said, “I did not post anything regarding this news on internet. And also, didn’t share and comment on this news too when it was posted on Mizzima website. But I was also registered in the case under section 66(d). I was granted bail today with my own bond.”
Two reporters and five local people were registered in the case with two local people being arrested on August 29, They were granted bail on August 30.